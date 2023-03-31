KEY POINTS WrestleMania 39 happens on April 1 and 2

Night 1 is set to be headlined by Rey and Dominik Mysterio's blowoff match

Gunther's defense of the Intercontinental Championship opens Night 2

WWE is set to hold its biggest show of the year with WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 coming live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and fans around the world will be treated to a 13-match two-night event.

Below are the six matches poised to steal the show aside from the main event of Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (United States Championship match)

Kicking off the list is the United States Championship bout between titleholder Austin Theory and WWE icon John Cena.

Theory's rise to the top of WWE's midcard has been an admirable one as fans felt no connection to him at this point last year, but a year's worth of hard work by the company's creative team has developed him into a must-watch performer.

Cena is a name that needs no introduction to any person as his greatness between the ropes has translated well into the showbiz world, starring in big-money productions like The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and F9: The Fast Saga.

WWE has positioned Theory to be their star of the future with this feud and it would not be surprising to see this match, scheduled to be the opener for Night 1, set the tone for the entire event.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Few would have ever guessed that social media star Logan Paul would turn into a featured attraction in the world of pro wrestling, but here is and is set to take on WWE mainstay Seth "Freakin" Rollins on Night 1.

Paul has shared the ring with the likes of The Miz and Roman Reigns while having a highlight-reel moment with the high-flying Ricochet during the 30-man Royal Rumble match this past January.

As for Rollins, he has been in a holding pattern of sorts throughout Reigns' title run, with him drawing the responsibility of welcoming Cody Rhodes back to WWE at this time last year.

While many would have liked to see Rollins in a more high-profile feud at WrestleMania 39, sharing the ring with Paul is still set to bring on the highlights while the latter gets to prove to his doubters why he belongs in the industry–should he pursue it full time.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

This selection is a no-brainer since the long-running feud between former father-son duo Rey and Dominik Mysterio will finally come to a head at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Dominik splitting off from his father in order to join The Judgment Day and turning heel in the process was the best decision WWE's creative team did for him as it allowed him to establish his own character apart from his legendary father.

But on the other side of the fence, this match might be the last time WWE fans ever see Rey in the ring full-time since there has been talk of him retiring before hitting 50 dating back to a 2020 podcast guesting.

The "King of the 619" will enter the one-on-one showcase against his son at age 48 and will be headlining this year's WWE Hall of Fame inductees on Friday–making his bout in the main event of Night 1 possibly the last he steps through the ropes as a performer.

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match)

WWE's upper management decided to kick off Night 2 with a hoss match of epic proportions as Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends it against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Gunther's match with Sheamus at the Clash in the Castle pay-per-view drew rave reviews and a rare five-star rating from pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, but the addition of McIntyre is only set to propel it to even greater heights.

There have been questions as to whether this will be when Gunther drops the title to ascend to the big title picture while protecting his long streak of being unpinned as he can lose the title despite not being pinned by either competitor.

Sheamus and McIntyre both have decent cases for Intercontinental Championship gold, though the former needs it more as it is the only thing he lacks to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion while McIntyre already has had one reign with it.

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell match)

The conclusion of Edge's storyline with The Judgment Day sees him taking on its leader Finn Balor in only the fourth-ever Hell in a Cell match in WrestleMania history.

WWE opting to have their big blowoff match competed within the massive structure points to just how big the company is expecting this match to be and it is likely to be the case with Edge and Balor's multiple run-ins throughout 2022.

With Balor hinting that it will also mark the return of his "Demon King" persona, this bout is set to make headlines as part of Night 2.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship match)

Last but not the least, the Raw Women's Championship match between defending champ Bianca Belair and Japanese star Asuka.

Belair has had a year unlike any other female performer in WWE's roster with her steady rise to champion status, though it can be argued that Asuka's dominance early in her main roster run is the only thing that rivals it.

Asuka debuted fragments of her "Killer Clown" gimmick from her Japan days after months of teasing it as WWE looks to reestablish her spot as the force of nature that she was before losing her undefeated streak of 914 days at the hands of Charlotte at WrestleMania 34.

With Belair's freakish athleticism and Asuka's Japanese strong-style-inspired move set, the final bout before the main event of Night 2 is a must-watch affair of epic proportions.