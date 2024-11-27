A woman sneakily hid in an airplane bathroom during a flight from New York to Paris on Wednesday and was only caught by a flight attendant right before landing at her destination, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported.

The incident occurred on a Delta flight that left John F. Kennedy Airport in New York for Charles de Gaulle Airport at 11 a.m. The woman was only caught after a flight attendant noticed she was staying in the bathroom for extended periods of time.

A passenger on the flight told X aviation reporter @xJonNYC how the woman was caught. "Apparently the FAs became suspicious during the flight because this woman kept leaving one lavatory and then just going into a different one and staying inside for a long time," @xJonNYC wrote on X.

"TSA can confirm that an individual without a boarding pass completed the airport security screening without any prohibited items. The individual bypassed two identity verification and boarding status stations and was able to board the aircraft," TSA said in a statement obtained by ABC7.

Federal law enforcement determined the incident was non-criminal and the woman will not face charges, ABC7 reported.

Delta said it will investigate how the woman managed to board one of its flights without a ticket.

"Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security. That's why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end," Delta said in a statement to ABC7.

Originally published by Latin Times