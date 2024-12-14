President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on Saturday by South Korea's parliament, the legislative body he called a "den of criminals" when he declared martial law week, as thousands celebrated his ouster in the streets of Seoul amid the sounds of K-pop music and cheers, according to reports.

His presidential powers were removed, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo took over Yoon's duties and powers.

"I will give all my strength and efforts to stabilise the government," Han told reporters after the vote, Reuters reported.

Yoon, who survived an impeachment vote last weekend, sounded a defiant tone.

"Although I am stopping for now, the journey I have walked with the people over the past two and a half years toward the future must never come to a halt. I will never give up," Yoon said, Reuters reported.

The Constitutional Court now has 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon or restore his powers, the AP reported.

If Yoon is tossed out, a national election must be held within 60 days to pick his successor. It would be the second time a South Korean president has been impeached in the country's history.

Woo Won Shik, the speaker of the National Assembly, said the impeachment was prompted by "the people's ardent desire for democracy, courage and dedication."

Yoon declared martial law Dec. 3 during a televised address, referring to parliament as a "den of criminals" and pledging to eradicate "shameless North Korea followers and anti-state forces."

The declaration was opposed by both parties and sparked widespread protests, as well as roiling the financial markets.

Parliament voted unanimously to overturn it, and Yoon lifted the decree.

The mood after Saturday's vote was jubilant, with people dancing in the streets to K-pop tunes and waving banners and glow sticks.

"The impeachment has been done in line with the people's demand and I hope a decision to dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol will come as soon as possible," protester Kim Su-bong told the Associated Press. "I'm very happy and moved. I view it as a victory of the people."

Originally published by Latin Times