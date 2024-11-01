The death toll from the cataclysmic flooding that struck Spain has climbed to 205 as officials opened up a temporary morgue in a convention center, according to a report.

About 500 soldiers were deployed to Valencia, one of the hardest hit areas, to search for people still missing and aid survivors of the worst flood-related disaster to hit Europe in 50 years, Reuters reported.

Drone footage from Alfafar, a Valencia suburb, showed dozens of swamped vehicles strewn across rail tracks amid the overall scenes of utter destruction, the report said.

"It's all destroyed, shops, supermarkets, schools, cars," local resident Patricia Villar said.

Workers clearing cars piled up in an underpass feared finding more bodies of people trapped.

"We're trying to remove vehicles bit by bit to see if there are victims," one rescue worker told state television, Reuters reported. "We don't know."

About 75,000 homes are still without power, and firefighters have resorted to siphoning gas from abandoned cars to keep generators powered.

"We're going from car to car looking for any petrol we can find," a firefighter carrying a plastic tube and empty bottles to collect the fuel, said.

In some parts of Spain a year's worth of rain fell in eight hours overnight Tuesday, wiping out roads, railways and bridges as rivers overflowed their banks, Reuters reported.