As the NFL continues to try to expand its brand worldwide by playing games overseas, an agent who represents several of the league's top stars says they may be going too far with the latest foreign game.

Last week the NFL announced a regular season game would be played in Melbourne, Australia in 2026. The Los Angeles Rams have been announced as one of the teams that will play. Their opponent will be announced later.

Drew Rosenhaus is speaking out about the game.

"Maybe going to Australia is a little much," Rosenhaus said in a TV interview on Monday. "That is a long trip for guys to take, who are professional athletes who have to play an NFL game."

A flight from L.A. to Melbourne is around 16 hours. If an East Coast team plays in the game it could be more than 21 hours of travel before and after the game.

Rosenhaus said he does "love" the idea of the NFL playing games in Europe, Mexico and South America.

Rosenhaus also came out against expanding the number of games in the season to 18.

"It is a grueling schedule," Rosenhaus said on CNBC. "I don't think they should go to 18 weeks."

He did note that the league is doing well and the salary cap is growing, meaning teams will be able to pay players more money.