Starbucks has been ordered to pay $50 million in damages after a delivery driver, Michael Garcia, suffered severe burns when a scalding tea spilled in his lap at one of the coffee chain's California drive-thru locations.

The incident occurred on February 8, 2020, and left Garcia with life-changing injuries, AP News said.

A Los Angeles County jury ruled on March 14, 2023, in favor of Garcia, who was left with third-degree burns and permanent damage to his genitals.

Garcia, a 37-year-old delivery driver, was picking up three "medicine ball" drinks from the drive-thru, a popular off-menu item made of tea, lemonade, and honey, when one of the drinks spilled.

The lawsuit claimed that the spill occurred because a Starbucks barista negligently placed the drink in an unsecured to-go tray. As Garcia collected the drinks, the lid popped off, and the hot tea spilled into his lap.

Garcia had to undergo skin grafts and other treatments to repair the damage caused by the burns, including on his genitals.

According to Garcia's attorney, Nick Rowley, the incident has drastically affected Garcia's life. "One of the most pleasurable experiences in life has been changed to pain," Rowley said.

He described the injury as "awful" and stated that it has affected every aspect of Garcia's life, including his ability to enjoy intimacy.

Surveillance Footage Confirms Starbucks Negligence in $50 Million Lawsuit

Surveillance footage of the incident, which was shown during the trial, confirmed that the tea drink had been placed askew in the to-go tray, supporting Garcia's claims.

According to People, the jury deliberated for only 40 minutes before deciding on the $50 million award, citing Starbucks' negligence.

While Starbucks expressed sympathy for Garcia, the company disagreed with the jury's decision. "We sympathize with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury's decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive," said Jaci Anderson, Director of Corporate Communications at Starbucks.

The company has stated it plans to appeal the verdict.

Garcia had previously agreed to settle the case for $3 million under three conditions: an apology from Starbucks, a policy change to ensure better safety checks, and a memo instructing workers to double-check hot drinks before handing them to customers. However, Starbucks declined these terms, leading to the trial.

This case follows a history of lawsuits related to hot drinks and burns in the restaurant industry, most famously the 1990s McDonald's case involving a woman who was awarded nearly $3 million for burns caused by coffee.

However, the Starbucks case stands out due to the severity of the injuries and the significant jury award.

Originally published on vcpost.com