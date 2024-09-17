The United Auto Workers (UAW) union filed federal unfair labor charges against Stellantis on Monday, alleging that the company breached contract terms by refusing to provide information about plans to move production of an SUV out of the United States.

The UAW union said it filed the charges with the National Labor Relations Board against Stellantis, claiming that the company unlawfully withheld details about plans to move Dodge Durango production from a Detroit factory to one in Canada, according to the Associated Press.

The union's move against the company comes after the latter was accused by UAW leaders of acting against workers' interests, implementing production cuts, layoffs, and other actions since the two sides agreed on a new contract in 2023.

The union's grievances include the Durango production issue, delays in reopening a vehicle assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and building a parts distribution center and an electric vehicle battery plant there. Since none of these commitments have been fulfilled, the union has threatened to strike on these issues.

"In our 2023 contract, we won major gains, including a commitment to reopen an idled assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and to build the Dodge Durango in Detroit. We also won the right to strike over those commitments, if we have to," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. "Now, Stellantis wants to go back on the deal. As a united UAW, we intend to enforce our contract, and to make Stellantis keep the promise," it further said.

Stellantis earlier said that it did not violate the commitments made in the 2023 UAW Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Many union members are concerned that if the automaker fails to restart production at the Belvidere factory, it may also disregard other promises made in the new United Auto Workers contract, which runs until April 2028.

While Stellantis has indicated plans to reopen the Belvidere facility and build a battery plant and parts warehouse there, it attributed delays to unfavorable market conditions. Over 2,700 jobs are at risk, raising concerns about the company's commitment to invest $18.9 billion in the U.S. by 2028.

The union also noted that several UAW local chapters have filed contract grievances, claiming the company's attempt to move Dodge Durango production outside the U.S. violates the UAW's national agreement.

A UAW spokeswoman cited reports suggesting that the vehicle may be relocated to a plant in Ontario, Canada.

However, a copy of the latest National Labor Relations Board filing provided by the UAW did not mention the Durango, as per the NBC report. The union accused Stellantis of refusing to provide it with relevant information.

The UAW has filed more than 24 grievances against Stellantis, claiming that the company violated their collective bargaining agreement about investment and product plans, raising issues related to job security and output, and demanding that contractual obligations be upheld.