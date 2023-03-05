KEY POINTS Fabricio Andrade recently won the ONE bantamweight title at ONE Fight Night 7

Merely weeks into Fabricio Andrade's reign as the newly-minted bantamweight kingpin, the name of a possible contender to challenge the Brazilian for his intricately-crafted hardware has surfaced.

If there was one individual who closely monitored Andrade's grueling rematch against John Lineker for the then-vacant ONE bantamweight championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 7 this past February, it was none other than Filipino standout Stephen Loman.

Loman, who currently occupies the No. 3 spot in the rankings, is believed to be next in line for a shot at the division's top prize.

But like anyone else, the 27-year-old tuned in as a fan when both Andrade and Lineker engaged in a war of attrition for four whole rounds as they traded their best offense throughout the contest.

"They went at it from the very beginning. They had no feeling-out process in the first round," Loman said of the exciting encounter.

Lineker engaged mainly in the stand-up but also sought to stifle his younger Brazilian compatriot with eye-catching takedowns early in the fight.

However, Andrade stood his ground and found his groove, bombarding Lineker with long jabs and delivering his signature knees to the midsection.

"They were able to absorb the damage well. John showcased his wrestling, but he also tried to knock Andrade out so he stayed on his feet at times. For Andrade, he fully utilized his straight hands and beautifully set up his jabs and knees," Loman later added.

Near the closing moments of the fourth frame, Andrade proceeded to batter Lineker with a myriad of shattering punching combinations that horrifically rearranged his opponent's facial features.

The physical beating eventually took a toll on Lineker, which compelled his corner to throw in the towel before the start of the fifth and final period.

Loman conceded that he was surprised by how the bout ended, expecting it to go the distance.

"They had a great fight. They just went at it and kept trading blows and kicks until John could not continue in the fifth round anymore," he said.

"I didn't expect the contest to end that way. I thought it would go the full route and go to a decision."

As Andrade savored the moment of his coronation, the Brazilian also wasted no time in making it known that he plans to face all comers.

"You all know we got a contender in line. Loman, you want this? Come get it." Andrade stated in his post-fight interview.

Loman couldn't help but grin from ear to ear when he heard Andrade's callout.

"I felt thrilled when he mentioned my name. He knows I'm next on his list and for sure, I won't back down from this fight," the Team Lakay member mentioned.

Andrade would probably take some time off to recover after going through the wringer with Lineker.

But "The Sniper" is in no hurry, assuring that he is willing to wait for Andrade to heal up and be in tip-top condition for their inevitable joust.

"I'd say, congratulations on the win. He performed well. I am ready to accept his challenge and I would love to fight him anytime, anywhere," Loman declared.