Environmental activists from Just Stop Oil made headlines today after they carried out a daring protest at Stonehenge, spraying orange powder paint across several of the ancient stones.

According to reports from ABC News, the incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon at the iconic prehistoric monument located on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England.

The Guardian reported that the protest resulted in the arrest of two individuals by Wiltshire Police on suspicion of damaging the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as members of the public attempted to intervene, with one visitor managing to wrestle a spray can from a protester.

The action, condemned by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as "disgraceful vandalism," coincided with preparations for the summer solstice celebrations, drawing sharp criticism from various political figures. Labour leader Keir Starmer described the group's actions as "pathetic" and insisted on legal consequences for those responsible.

In response to the incident, English Heritage expressed dismay at the defacement, noting the potential damage to the historic site. A spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that the orange powder paint, though likely to wash away in the rain, had prompted an investigation into any lasting impact on the monument.

Just Stop Oil defended its actions in a statement posted on social media, emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate change. The group called for decisive government action, including a binding commitment to phase out fossil fuels by 2030, citing the catastrophic consequences of continued environmental degradation.