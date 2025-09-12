I read a headline recently that said, "Success is often born from rejection." Immediately upon reading it, I thought of many other ways success is also born from, including purpose, service, surprise, failure, teamwork, silence, tenacity, determination, pause, full steam ahead, awakenings, rest, communication, and so on.

The headline included a picture of Charles Schulz with his globally successful and revered Snoopy character drawing, which he created. The full caption read, "Success is often born from rejection. Charles Schulz knew that better than anyone. Even Disney turned him away."

Charles Schulz, also known as Sparky, passed away 25 years ago; yet, his works remain hugely popular, garnering worldwide awards, acclaim, and adoration, just as they did during his lifetime when he created daily strips that resonated with him.

Charles was a huge fan of hockey and tennis, and he admired people who, like him, were determined to make a positive difference in the world with whatever goodwill and determination they had. For several reasons I was told, I, Andrea Jaeger, had the privilege of being one of Charles' friends. I still consider our friendship ongoing and special, even though it has been a quarter of a century since his death.

A physical passing has never stopped me from engaging in a friendship. Sure, things change a lot, but communication, connection, and association can continue in ways endearing and enduring. That is another story to be told about how those abilities were honed and born into. This is about determining your own barometer of success, as we are all capable of it with conscious effort worthy of inspiration.

Charles and I would have long phone conversations, and corresponding via U.S. mail was also a constant. This was before cell phones and emails were established as the norm. We laughed, pondered, and explored in those to me precious and priceless exchanges of friendship. His stories of the Nos he received in pursuing his dreams, talents, and dealing with hardships and challenges were fascinating.

Our mutual sharing of experiences and encounters, easily perceived as far from going our way, was never established as failures. We had laughs about the toil, sweat, and tireless efforts it took to obtain the levels of our own determinations of what we viewed as "Success."

Charles greatly admired how many Nos I received in a day, week, and year, with never once my becoming deterred, just more courageous and ambitious in succeeding. He thought things in my line of work, of Foundation management helping children with cancer, would come easy, first asking, "Don't people have a heart to give when you ask?" When I replied in countless stories of receiving Nos from people far wealthier than even he was, he was shocked.

I explained clearly, "A 'no' never stops my bigger picture efforts. Each person has the right to help or not, me or anyone else. I know God called me to help children with cancer and children in need, and God will connect me to the people who feel called to help."

Charles admired my faith, even more so my enthusiasm to continue forth regardless of challenge. He laughed heartily like a father watching their own child succeed in a life step that could only be felt by true spirit, when I explained to him I had been told, "Andrea, you are like a Weeble. No matter what anyone does to you, you get back up," with light still intact internally.

Charles was masterful at much, and had his own stories of struggles and disappointment. He often told me, "Art and sport are wonderful healers." So true.

After Charles passed, knowing his presence would still be aware of respect and reflections towards him and his works, I went to visit his office where he created daily for decades Snoopy and his other Peanuts characters projects. Jeanne Schulz, widow of Charles, was gracious enough to allow me the poignant visit. It was the first of many as I wanted to introduce and carry on both their legacy with children with cancer at Little Star Foundation and blossoming artists, including Adriana Solarova, who, for free, creates inspiring and educational art for Little Star Foundation Art Therapy and Educational Programs.

My first visit after Charles passed, while sitting on his desk office couch with globally beloved Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Woodstock of Charles' creations, I felt Charles behind us, encouraging smiles and joy. On a later visit with all of us, Jeanne encouraged Adriana to sit in Charles' actual chair with one of his actual drawings on his workspace, to harness artist-to-artist energy. Again, Charles was beaming about a talented artist and a longtime friend visiting his special office.

In very recent days, a brave childhood brain cancer participant from my Foundation programs, from as far back as the 1990s, texted me a picture of a hockey jersey I had made for her from when she was a child with brain cancer. Interestingly enough, it was the very same jersey from a hockey game fundraiser that Charles and I had put together to help children with cancer. I and a few other people I knew played the hockey game, and children with cancer cheered on us players while other members in the audience donated to help. The biggest sponsor of the event was my friend, Charles Schulz. Charles made the jerseys and the game possible. And decades later, literally in recent days, this courageous child cancer survivor shared with me how special the jersey still is to her.

Another "Hello" from Charles? For sure. Sarah Mott, the childhood brain cancer survivor, now in her adult life, is still enduring brain scans, loss of eyesight due to brain cancer surgeries, and continuing treatments and medical appointments. The joy and love she still has with the jersey Charles and I made for her when she was a child is as persevering as all of our friendships.

Success is often born from true friendships that endure space and time. Success may be getting a Yes, and it may also be getting thru a news cycle with a positive frame of mind, goodwill nature, service with a calling, a skip in your step due to enduring friendships, love blossoming, goodwill laughter echoing from past and present experiences whether of yes or nos, a faithful spirit and soul in flow with priceless friendships that continue to evolve in ways God continues to fabric and bless.

Whatever your success is born from, defined as, or yet to be defined as, remember you get to be the creator of the paths to achieve goodwill success.