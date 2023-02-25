KEY POINTS The Phoenix Suns are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation of Derrick Rose with the New York Knicks

The Knicks are unlikely to cut ties with Rose unless the former MVP initiates a buyout

Rose may not get proper playing time with the Suns if he opts to jump to Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns may not be done adding players to the roster as a report said that the team is keeping a close watch on Derrick Rose's situation with the New York Knicks.

According to unnamed league sources cited by Chris Haynes of the Bleacher Report and TNT, the Suns are contemplating adding another playmaker to help out Chris Paul and Cameron Payne.

Rose is reportedly a top candidate, although the chances of seeing the 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player bought out are unclear.

"A buyout still feels unlikely, but sources close to the situation don't believe the door is completely shut on the possibility.," Haynes wrote.

The 34-year-old guard has yet to see action in 2023. However, Rose is known to be a favorite of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, a reason why New York is unlikely to instigate a buyout.

Hence, the only way that a buyout could happen is if the three-time All-Star himself asks for one.

Although the chances are low, seeing Rose move to the Suns holds no promise – especially in terms of playing minutes. Paul and Payne are still expected to be the top choice of Suns coach Monty Williams, meaning the 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year may not be getting longer spells on the basketball court.

Players need to be waived by Wednesday for them to be eligible to become part of the playoff roster of other teams, NBC Sports pointed out.

Rose first played for the Knicks during the 2016-17 NBA season. He returned in the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 26.8 minutes of action in 35 regular season games, according to Basketball-Reference.

This 2022-23 season, the Illinois native has played in only 26 games, averaging 5.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 12.9 minutes of action.

Rose is currently on the sidelines after undergoing a procedure to address a skin infection on his ankle, NBA.com reported. There is no timetable for the former NBA MVP's return to action.

This comes not long after the Suns added Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren to their roster, following a trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets that involved Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 first-round pick swap, according to another report from NBA.com.