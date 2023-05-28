KEY POINTS Superlek Kiatmoo9 welcomes Nabil Anane to ONE Championship on June 22

Superlek is coming off a knockout victory of Danial Williams this past March

Anane holding two WBC Muay Thai titles makes him no joke of a competitor

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has reigned over ONE Championship's flyweight kickboxing division since winning it in January, but he faces a new challenge once he returns to the cage on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

ONE Championship announced that the Buriram, Northeastern Thailand-born kickboxer will take on the current two-division WBC Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane.

After defeating Daniel Puertas earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 6 to win the title, Superlek was originally scheduled to fight current ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangon at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

However, an untimely injury suffered by Rodtang forced ONE Championship to scramble for a replacement and settled on having seasoned Muay Thai fighter and current strawweight mixed martial arts (MMA) competitor Danial Williams fighting Superlek.

While "Mini T" had his chances during the bout, it was very clear early on that Superlek's might under kickboxing rules will not be matched as he repeatedly tagged the challenger with heavy-handed combos that forced referee Olivier Coste to call it off right then and there in the third round.

The win allowed Superlek to retain his belt in spectacular fashion plus a $50,000 performance bonus for his troubles.

Against the current No. 1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai competitor, those who would count out Anane come fight night might have to reconsider their opinions of the promotional debutant.

The 19-year-old does not just own a decent record of 33 wins, 4 losses, and one draw, but he also stands at a towering 6-foot-2, which grants him an enormous seven-inch height advantage over Superlek.

Moreover, Anane also brings with him a 78-inch reach–giving him a seven-inch advantage in that department as well.

Though this will be his first fight under the ONE Championship banner, Anane's wealth of experience outside of the combat sports organization, which includes him winning the 2021 World Kickboxing Network Intercontinental championship, should make for an interesting watch against a proven vet.

The upcoming bout between Superlek and Anane joins a stacked top-of-the-marquee as lineal heavyweight titleholder Arjan Bhullar and interim champ Anatoly Malykhin square off to determine the true undisputed champ.

Furthermore, the co-main event will see Sam-A Gaiyanghadao meeting Prajanchai PK Saenchai once again for the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai title.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will take place on June 23 at the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.