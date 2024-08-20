Taiwan Conducts Missile Drills At Sensitive Test Site
Taiwan conducted missile drills simulating the interception of enemy fighters and munitions at a sensitive test site Tuesday, as the island seeks to step up "combat effectiveness" against an increasingly assertive China.
Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has stepped up military pressure by sending drones, fighter jets and naval vessels around the island.
Taiwan has steadily built up its defence capabilities in recent years, making big-ticket weapons purchases while increasing its defence budget to invest in military reforms and a homegrown arsenal.
On Tuesday, the military fired domestically made Sky Bow III and US-made Patriot II missiles into the sky from its Jiupeng base in southern Pingtung County.
It was the first time in over a decade that reporters were granted access to the base, home to the government-run National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, which specialises in weapons development.
"All the missiles fired today hit their targets smoothly. So it demonstrates... that the training of our officers and soldiers is very solid," defence ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters.
At dawn, soldiers fired the two types of missiles into the sky as RIM-66 Standard missiles were fired from a frigate off the coast.
Colonel Kao Shu-li of the Air Force's air defence division said the exercise's main goal was to enhance "the overall combat effectiveness of the force".
"We have the ability, confidence, and determination to defend our country, to defend our airspace," added Lieutenant Cheng Yong-ru, who led a battalion in the live-fire mission.
Separately Tuesday, Taiwan's defence ministry reported five Chinese aircraft and 11 naval vessels around the island in a 24-hour window ending at 6 am (2200 GMT Monday).
© Copyright AFP 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Back To Class After Bangladesh's Student-led Revolution
-
Crypto Trends – The Age Of Decentralized Faith? Colorado Church Network Tokenizes Chapel
-
UN Warns Of 'Unacceptable' Level Of Violence Against Aid Workers
-
Filipino Mother's Search For Missing Son In The Spotlight
-
Pro-Russia 'News' Sites Spew Incendiary US Election Falsehoods
-
Scientists Pinpoint Dino-killing Asteroid's Origin: Past Jupiter
-
Their Hopes Dashed, Venezuelan Migrants Abandon Plans For Return
-
Scorching Heat Magnifies Housing Crunch For Hong Kong's Elderly
-
1.4 Mn Girls Banned From Afghan Schools Since Taliban Return: UNESCO
-
The Other D-Day: France Remembers WWII Provence Landings