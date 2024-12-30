The construction of windows that overlook areas used by women has been banned under a new decree issued by Afghanistan's Taliban leadership.

The order, announced by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Saturday, also requires existing windows with views to spaces frequented by women—such as courtyards, kitchens, and wells—to be blocked.

The decree claims the measure is intended to prevent "obscene acts" by ensuring that women working or gathering in private spaces are not visible from outside, France24 reported.

Municipal authorities are instructed to monitor construction sites for compliance, while homeowners with existing windows are urged to obstruct the views with walls or other barriers.

The decision is the latest in a series of restrictions targeting women since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021. Women in Afghanistan have already been barred from post-primary education, employment opportunities, and public spaces including parks.

They are also prohibited from singing or reciting poetry in public, as part of the administration's ultra-strict interpretation of Islamic law. The same law encourages women to "veil" their voices, with some radio and television stations discontinuing the broadcast of any female voice.

The United Nations has condemned the Taliban's actions as establishing "gender apartheid," while the Taliban claims their policies are consistent with Islamic principles.