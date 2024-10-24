A Taylor Swift-themed cruise traveling from Florida to the Bahamas remained on course even after an elderly woman fell overboard, according to a report.

On Tuesday, a 66-year-old woman attending a Taylor Swift-themed cruise on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas cruise ship fell overboard as the ship continued to sail ahead to its destination.

The cruise ship, which left the Port of Miami on Monday, was about 17 miles away from Nassau, Bahamas, when the passenger fell, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told TMZ.

"Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities," said a Royal Caribbean spokesperson. "We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest's family, we have no additional details to share."

Attendees of the cruise took to social media to share their experiences on the journey following the woman's disappearance.

"We slept in because we were up until about 2 o'clock in the morning outside, watching what was going on and the search efforts. Shortly after we went to bed, I did get messages that they did call off the Utopia from searching and they left," said TikTok user Ashley S (@ashleytravels715) "We did leave, I guess, when the Coast Guard arrived."

"We had no change in itinerary, we're still on track to where we were supposed to be. I'm fairly certain the cruise is going to continue as normally scheduled," continued Ashley.

"Can't imagine the family having to just cruise away," says the top comment on the TikTok video.

"The reason they just go on as normal after a set time searching is they are not designed to be search and rescued ships," another commented explained. "So once coast guard arrives it helps them if they ship leaves."

Search and rescue efforts are underway, being conducted by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard. However, the woman is yet to be found and is still considered missing.