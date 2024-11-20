Pope Francis has announced that Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old web designer and devout Catholic who died in 2006, will be canonized as the Catholic Church's first millennial saint next April.

During his weekly general audience on Wednesday, Francis confirmed the date for Acutis' canonization, which will take place on April 27, 2025, at the Vatican. The announcement coincides with the Jubilee of Adolescents, a three-day event celebrating young Catholics.

Acutis, born to Italian parents in London and raised in Italy, has been dubbed the "Patron Saint of the Internet" for his innovative use of technology to promote his faith. From an early age, he harnessed his tech skills to create a website cataloging Eucharistic miracles and maintained websites for local Catholic organizations.

The young programmer's life was tragically cut short when he died of leukemia in 2006.

"I offer all of my suffering to the Lord for the pope and for the Church in order not to go to purgatory but to go straight to heaven," Carlo reportedly told his mother before his death.

Despite his youth, Acutis inspired many with his deep devotion to the Eucharist and his mission to use digital tools for evangelization. His tomb in Assisi, Italy, has since become a pilgrimage site, drawing visitors from around the world.

Pope Francis beatified Acutis in 2020, declaring him "Blessed," after recognizing his first miracle: the healing of a Brazilian boy suffering from a rare pancreatic disorder. Earlier this year, Francis approved a second miracle attributed to Acutis' intercession, paving the way for sainthood.

"It is true that the digital world can expose you to the risk of self-absorption, isolation and empty pleasure," Pope Francis wrote in 2018. "But don't forget that there are young people even there who show creativity and even genius. That was the case with Venerable Carlo Acutis."

The canonization of Acutis marks a significant moment for the Church, as he will become the youngest contemporary saint, and a spiritual figure uniquely tied to the digital era.

