Many businesses are undergoing a digital transformation to keep up with trends and to meet the new demands of the market. Companies must adopt digital technology in all business areas, like their phone systems. Telzio, a cloud PBX, can eliminate the need for any hardware. It provides more features than a traditional PBX phone and requires no technical administrator for setup.

What Is a PBX?

Private branch exchange (PBX) refers to a private telephone system used by an organization to communicate internally and externally. It is the machine that houses all specifications of how a phone system should work, like routing incoming calls so you can transfer calls to other extensions across the organizational vertical.

Hosted PBX vs Traditional PBX

Traditional PBX systems require hardware, license fees and specialized technicians for maintenance. Meanwhile, a cloud PBX can provide all the phone features a modern business needs without sophisticated hardware since the entire phone system is hosted and powered through the internet.

What Are the Advantages of Cloud PBX?

Cloud PBX Is Powered by VoIP

Cloud phone systems like Telzio use voice over internet protocol (VoIP) technology to route telephone calls between endpoints so anyone can set up calls between phones within or outside the organization.

Limitless Integrations and Functionality

A cloud-based PBX allows limitless integrations and functionality. All services are accessed via the internet, reducing the delay in physically replacing legacy hardware to get new upgrades or features. Software updates are added to the business phone system immediately.

Better Phone Systems Design and Call Management

Businesses can have better phone system services and call management. Opting for a cloud-based phone systems provider like Telzio expands their options from IP phones to softphones and mobile devices to separate their work calls from personal calls.

Geographical Redundancy

A cloud PBX can provide a more reliable phone service due to its geographical redundancy. Telzio, for example, has multiple data centers in different geographic locations to house servers. If one fails, it is automatically replaced by another, which prevents downtime and ensures call routing efficiency. Regardless of your location, you can make high-quality calls 24/7.

These data centers are also highly secure. Telzio features robust security measures to keep business phone systems protected from threat actors or cyber-criminals.

Easier Setup

A cloud PBX is easier to set up. Anyone can manage or deploy the phone system for multiple locations, each with a unique configuration. A platform like Telzio requires no technical expertise. It has a drag-and-drop call flow editor that simplifies the customization of the PBX features, phone numbers and user settings in real-time, eliminating the maintenance costs spent on traditional or legacy PBX.

Features of Telzio

Telzio contains all the necessary features so businesses can build the phone system they want. It combines a minimalist design aesthetic with high functionality so companies can quickly adopt the cloud PBX into their operations and streamline business communications. They can quickly deploy the system without extensive training or technical expertise, resulting in more time and resources for core operations. Below are its main features:

Custom Auto Attendants

Companies have different teams that are assigned tasks, which contribute to the smooth flow and success of operations. Businesses can create unlimited interactive voice response (IVR) menus so callers can navigate through options and reach the correct department or person efficiently.

Call Routing

Telzio offers advanced call routing so business users can route calls based on various criteria, such as time of day, location or specific team members. Agents can set up business hours when you're available to accept incoming calls or direct them to other teams when you're closed. They can also restrict calls on specific days or times when they're out of the office.

Business admins can also route calls based on language, skillset, time or function so customers can get the best customer service experience from an agent who can meet their needs in all aspects.

Call Queue

Telzio stands out with robust call queue capabilities, which allow businesses to manage high call volumes efficiently. It also features custom hold music, caller announcements and call prioritization. These minimize agent idle time and enhance the caller experience.

Call Transfer

Businesses can leverage call transfer to facilitate smooth call flow. Admins and agents can easily hand off calls with a press of a button to initiate the transfer if they're still unavailable to receive incoming calls.

Mobile Apps

Businesses can leverage their mobile apps so agents can make and receive calls from their mobile devices with their business numbers. This accessibility is highly valuable for remote work and on-the-go professionals. Users also don't have to worry about the quality of the call since Telzio has multiple data centers dispersed in geographic locations, making communication clear and smooth for both parties.

Real-Time Reports

Telzio can provide call analytics and real-time reports, which businesses can use to monitor call performance, track key metrics and make data-driven decisions to improve business operations, especially those related to communication services.

Security

Telzio is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. It is committed to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security to protect the sensitive or confidential information of businesses and their customers. It also features two-factor authentication, which adds an extra layer of protection to the phone system to avoid data breaches from happening. Users are sent a secure code accessible from their mobile device to gain access to the cloud PBX.

The business phone system also contains permissions and administrator roles so admins can restrict access when needed. Department heads can permit access based on the role of a given user. For example, an accounting supervisor can have access to billing, or a sales supervisor can have access to call monitoring.

FAQs

How many queues can I add?

There is no limit to the number of queues you can add to the phone system. You are charged the same amount regardless of the number of queues.

Can I route calls by employee shifts?

Yes, you can customize time filters based on the shifts of your employees.

Can I record calls?

Yes, call recordings and storage are included when you use the cloud PBX.

Can I transfer calls with any device?

Yes, you can receive and transfer calls from your desk phone, a web phone or through the mobile app.

Telzio provides excellent customer support and resources for training and onboarding so businesses can seamlessly transition to a cloud PBX. Companies can add or remove lines and features as needed without significant infrastructure changes. They have endless customization to tailor the business phone system to their operations to meet the needs of their market.

Conclusion

With a high uptime rate and robust support services, Telzio guarantees optimal call quality, reliability and flexibility so any business can deliver a better and more personalized customer experience. The cloud PBX can reduce costs by up to 75% with its unique and scalable pricing model.

With a customizable enterprise-grade phone system like Telzio, businesses have the proprietary technology to streamline all communications across the organization vertical and the customers they are serving. Contact their sales team directly to claim a free month and start exploring the cloud PBX and its advantages.