Territorial tensions between Venezuela and Guyana are escalating again after the former finished a bridge connecting a military base to its mainland. The Guyanese government formally protested over the matter and formally summoned the Venezuelan ambassador to condemn the move in the Essequibo.

Guyana has also accused Venezuela of illegally building a military base on Guyana's side of the Anonko island, a territory mostly inhabited by gold miners and military staff. "Venezuela's activities, including its military activities east of the boundary line, violate Guyana's sovereignty, and international law requires that they be halted and that all personnel, facilities or equipment built or brought there by Venezuela be removed," Guyanese Foreign Minister Hugh Todd said.

In early May, Venezuelan troops also built a makeshift bridge over the Cuyuni River, close to the border, and deployed armored vehicles there. Caracas also deployed armored vehicles, including Scorpion-90 light tanks, V-100 armored vehicles used for transporting troops, 8x8 tactical trucks as well as supply vehicles to the Anonko island.

The Essequibo represents two thirds of Guyana's territory but Venezuela claims it as its own. Venezuela has brought its claim to the forefront of regional diplomacy since holding a referendum last year (approved by an overwhelming majority) to take over the territory and create a Venezuelan province there. It has also accused the Georgetown government of "defying and provoking" Caracas by granting concessions to exploit the areas natural resources, particularly oil.

Maduro also claimed in April that the U.S. has built secret bases in the region. "They have set (U.S.) Southern Command bases, as well as the CIA to prepare aggressions," he said during a political rally. He went on to add that the alleged attacks would target "the people of Tumeremo," the city the government designated as regional capital.

The two countries, however, agreed to solve their differences through peaceful means after an emergency summit organized by Brazil and the U.S. on the island of St. Vincent. Guyana accused Venezuela of violating the agreement with the latest moves.

The countries have also taken their dispute to international courts, with Guyana arguing before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a final settlement. The country has submitted its last piece of evidence before the court, and Venezuela has until August to reply.

Originally published in Latin Times