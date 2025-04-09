Thailand's immigration authorities revoked the visa Wednesday of a prominent American scholar detained a day earlier on royal defamation charges, his lawyer said.

Paul Chambers, who has spent over a decade teaching Southeast Asia politics at a Thai university, had his bail request rejected Tuesday by a court in Phitsanulok province after reporting to police to answer a charge of lese-majeste.

His case is a rare instance of a foreigner falling foul of strict laws which shield King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family from any criticism and can lead to decades-long prison sentences.

"The immigration police just came into the detention centre earlier this afternoon," said Wannaphat Jenroumjit, who is with the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) and representing Chambers.

The Thai military filed a complaint against Chambers earlier this year over an article linked to a think-tank website which focuses on Southeast Asia politics.

"Urgent! Lawyers have been informed that immigration police have revoked the visa of Paul Chambers," TLHR posted on X.

The organisation said it will appeal the visa revocation decision within 48 hours and continue efforts to secure Chambers' release.

Wannaphat told AFP she had submitted a second bail request on Tuesday and was awaiting the court's decision.

She said Chambers was "not confident but remains hopeful" in the Thai justice system.

Chambers told AFP last week he felt "intimidated" by the situation, but was being supported by the US embassy and colleagues at his university.

The US State Department said Tuesday it was "alarmed" by the arrest.

Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong, a researcher at Amnesty International who campaigns for the release of political prisoners, said the visa revocation was meant to "intimidate" Chambers.

"They found his work threatening, so revoking his visa means he can no longer remain in Thailand and continue his work," he told AFP.

"The visa revocation is meant to send a message to foreign journalists and academics working in Thailand, that speaking about the monarchy could lead to consequences."

He added that the chances of Chambers being granted bail looked grim, given a "pattern" in which people charged under lese-majeste laws are rarely granted bail.

International watchdogs have expressed concern over the use of the laws -- known as Article 112 -- against academics, activists and even students.

One man in northern Thailand was jailed for at least 50 years for lese-majeste last year, while a woman got 43 years in 2021.

In 2023, a man was jailed for two years for selling satirical calendars featuring rubber ducks that a court said defamed the king.