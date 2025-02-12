As Donald Trump renews his push to buy Greenland, thousands of Danes have signed a satirical petition calling for Denmark to purchase California in response.

President Trump first suggested buying Greenland in 2019, a move swiftly rejected by Denmark and Greenland's leaders. Now, after returning to office in January 2025, he has renewed the effort, even suggesting military force as an option, AP News reported.

With over 200,000 signatures as of Wednesday, the Danish petition launched in response humorously proposes turning California into "New Denmark" and bringing Danish culture to Hollywood.

It jokingly claims that Denmark could improve California with bike lanes, universal healthcare and a cozy "hygge" lifestyle. Additionally, the petition proposes renaming Disneyland as "Hans Christian Andersenland" and transforming Los Angeles into "Løs Ångeles."

"It is in the national interest to promote the extraordinary heritage of our Nation, so California will become New Denmark. Los Angeles? More like Løs Ångeles," the petition states.

Meanwhile, tensions with California have escalated, with Gov. Gavin Newsom actively opposing Trump's immigration policies and Trump threatening to withhold federal aid.

The campaign has drawn viral attention, playing on Trump's long-standing hostility toward California, which he has called a "failed state."

Originally published on Latin Times