KEY POINTS ONE Championship has announced three more fights for its U.S. debut

Ok Rae Yoon vs. Lowen Tynanes is one of three fights added to the card

ONE Fight Night 10 is slated to happen on May 5 in Broomfield, Colorado

ONE Championship's maiden offering on American soil—numbered ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th—has been bolstered by the addition of three more matches to its already-stacked lineup.

Leading the set of add-on bouts is the pivotal lightweight encounter between former ONE lightweight titleholder Ok Rae Yoon and Hawaiian powerhouse Lowen Tynanes.

Ok (16-4) had a banner year in 2021, clinching a trio of upset victories that climaxed with a shocking win by overthrowing Christian Lee from his pedestal as the lightweight kingpin.

Unfortunately for the South Korean dynamo, his reign didn't last long as he relinquished his possession of the gold-plated strap in an August 2022 rematch against Lee.

Ok—currently rated as the No. 1 contender in the division—has his sights on putting himself back into the world title contention by authoring a decisive performance against Tynanes.

However, it will not be a walk in the park for Ok as Tynanes is no slouch of an opponent who has a stellar 11-1 record with four wins by submission and three via knockout.

Tynanes recently rebounded from his lone career defeat with a razor-thin split decision triumph over Ok's compatriot Dae Sung Park this past December.

A victory over Ok will reinforce Tynanes' bid to enter the Top Five, which has undergone a series of shakeups over the last seven months due to the arrival of Saygid Izagakhmaev and Halil Amir.

Other fights confirmed to be part of ONE Fight Night 10 are the rematch between Kairat Ahmetov and Reece McLaren, as well as the women's strawweight joust between Jackie Buntan and Diandra Martin.

Akhmetov (29-2), who once held the ONE flyweight championship, initially crossed paths with McLaren when they squared off against each other in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.

The Kazakh spitfire walked away with the unanimous decision victory, but he ended up giving his spot in the semifinals to McLaren due to an injury.

Since his first meeting with McLaren, Akhmetov has won three more bouts—including a three-round drubbing of Tatsumitsu Wada in June 2022.

Meanwhile, McLaren (16-8) is riding high on a two-match winning streak, submitting Xie Wei with a first-round rear-naked choke in June 2022 and then forcing Windson Ramos to quit on his stool four months later.

Akhmetov is ranked No. 2 in the flyweight division, while McLaren occupies the No. 4 spot.

In the other matchup, it is fair to say that both Buntan and Martin have their targets locked in on earning a second date with Smilla Sundell—the reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai champion.

Sundell beat Martin in her February 2022 promotional debut by third-round knockout and then captured the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai title at the expense of Buntan two months later.

Buntan and Martin have redeemed themselves since then, with the two ladies authoring respective clear-cut decision wins against a similar foe in Amber Kitchen.

ONE Fight Night 7 takes place at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, and the main event features the trilogy duel between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight championship.

Fans in the United States and other parts of North America will get to watch the aforementioned fight card on Amazon Prime Video.

Tickets to see it live on May 5 are now on sale through AXS and Stage Front VIP.