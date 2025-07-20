Dominant world number one Scottie Scheffler takes a four-shot lead into the final round of the British Open on Sunday, leaving local hero Rory McIlroy praying for a miracle.

McIlroy dubbed his American rival's brilliance over the first three days at Royal Portrush as "inevitable" as he maintains a stunning run of form that has already seen Scheffler claim the PGA Championship this year.

When leading at the 54-hole stage, Scheffler has won his last nine tournaments and it will take an unexpected collapse or charge from the chasing pack to deny him a fourth major.

Li Haotong is his closest challenger at 10 under par as he aims for history by becoming the first Chinese man to win a major.

Matthew Fitzpatrick sits third, five shots off the lead, after stumbling down the back nine on Saturday.

McIlroy appears the one big threat to a serene Sunday afternoon for Scheffler as the Masters champion tries to ride the wave of support on a course just over 60 miles from where he took his first steps in the game just outside Belfast.

Tens of thousands of fans were already on the course Sunday morning, waiting eagerly to see if McIlroy can produce a spectacular charge.

For much of Saturday, the crowds following McIlroy's every move were in raptures.

Three birdies in his opening four holes and an eagle at the 12th powered the world number two to a round of 66 and a share of fourth place.

But the 2014 British Open champion remains six shots off the lead, a gap even he recognises is hard to bridge given Scheffler's class.

"Scottie Scheffler is inevitable. Even when he doesn't have his best stuff, he's the complete player," said McIlroy.

"He's playing like Scottie. I don't think it's a surprise. Everyone's seen the way he's played or plays over the last two or three years. He's just so solid. He doesn't make mistakes."

Scheffler raised eyebrows in his pre-tournament media duties by stating his is "not a fulfilling life" despite his success and standing in the game.

"It feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes. It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling," he added.

Yet, it is hard to see Scheffler being robbed of his few moments of bliss come the 18th green on the Causeway Coast.

Victory would see him become only the second player after Tiger Woods to win the British Open while ranked world number one.

His streak of 10 consecutive top-10 finishes is also set to continue, a run that includes three tournament wins.

That level of consistency has sparked comparisons to Woods' heyday, even if Scheffler remains some way off the latter's 15 majors.

"He's an exceptional player. He's world number one, and we're seeing Tiger-like stuff," said Fitzpatrick of his playing partner on Saturday.

However, that hype does not appear to matter to the man who is on course to lift the Claret Jug for the first time.

"Winning major championships is not an easy task, and I've put myself in a good position," said Scheffler.

"Going into tomorrow I'm going to step up there on the first tee and I'm going to be trying to get the ball in the fairway, and when I get to the second shot I'm going to be trying to get that ball on the green.

"There's not really too much else going on."