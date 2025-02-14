TikTok made its return to the U.S. app stores of Apple and Google, on Thursday, after President Donald Trump delayed the much-anticipated ban on the Chinese-owned social media platform.

Trump assured the tech giants that they would not incur penalties for hosting or distributing the app, clearing the way for TikTok's reinstatement after almost a month of being removed, reported Reuters.

TikTok had been removed from the U.S. app stores on Jan.18, just a day before a new law was set to take effect. The law mandated that ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese owner, either sell its U.S. operations or face a potential ban on the app due to national security concerns.

The platform had also gone offline briefly in the U.S. when its leadership paused services temporarily.

President Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office, extending the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations by an additional 75 days, setting a new deadline of April 5.

The extension provided TikTok with temporary relief, and the app resumed service shortly after Trump's assurances. However, Google and Apple continued to keep TikTok absent from their app stores until Thursday.

The delay in TikTok's reappearance in the app stores could be attributed to the uncertainty Google and Apple faced regarding potential legal action for distributing or hosting the app.

Analysts suggest that the tech giants were waiting for clear reassurances from the government to avoid being penalized under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which could impose severe penalties on internet service providers for violating the law.

TikTok's Market Reach

Despite the turmoil, TikTok remains a dominant force in the U.S. digital landscape. The app ranked as the second-most downloaded app in the U.S. in 2024, with over 52 million downloads, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

While nearly 52% of these downloads came from the Apple App Store, 48% were from Google Play.

Legal And Political Debate

The legal battle surrounding TikTok centers on its national security risks. The law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. assets or face a ban was signed by former President Joe Biden last April. This decision followed ongoing debates about TikTok's ties to China and fears that the app could be used to collect data of American users for the Chinese government.

TikTok, however, countered by arguing that the law infringes on the First Amendment rights of its 170 million U.S. users, CNBC reported.

The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration in January, affirming that divestiture was necessary to address security concerns related to TikTok's data practices. Despite this, TikTok challenged the decision and threatened to shut down its U.S. operations.

As TikTok's U.S. operations remain in limbo, interest in acquiring the platform has grown. Notable figures, such as former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, have expressed interest in purchasing the app, which some analysts estimate could be worth as much as $50 billion.

President Trump has mentioned that discussions regarding TikTok's potential sale are ongoing, and a decision about its future could be made in February.