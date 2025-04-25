A TikToker was raided and arrested for allegedly inciting "public panic" after predicting an earthquake would strike "every city" in Myanmar, just weeks after a quake killed more than 3,500 people.

John Moe The predicted earthquakes would "hit every city in Myanmar" on April 21 in a TikTok video shared with his more than 300,000 followers on April 9. The 21-year-old influencer, who made predictions based on astrology and palmistry, per the BBC, implored everyone to "take important things with you and run away from buildings during the shaking," and, according to his caption, to "not stay in tall buildings during the day."

Before TikTok suspended The's account, his video had already garnered more than 3 million views and reached communities across the nation. Some residents in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, refused to stay indoors on Monday, choosing instead to camp outside for the day.

The's home in Monywa was raided on Tuesday after Myanmar's military government received "a tip-off about fake news being spread through a TikTok account that a severe earthquake will hit," a statement obtained by the BBC read.

"Action will be taken effectively against him according to the law. Likewise, we will also take action effectively against those who write or spread or share fake news," the statement continued.

Myanmar's information ministry accused The of sharing "false statements with the intention of causing public panic."

