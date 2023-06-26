KEY POINTS A Marine Board of Investigation was convened Friday

The board's primary objective is to conduct a comprehensive examination of the incident

The inquiry will be led by Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer

The U.S. Coast Guard has completed mapping of the accident site involving Oceangate's Titan submersible and has launched an investigation into the implosion incident that killed five people. The probe team could make various recommendations, ranging from the implementation of new regulations concerning deep-sea diving to pursuing criminal charges against the owner of the submersible.

A Marine Board of Investigation (MBI), recognized as the highest level of inquiry within the Coast Guard, was convened Friday. It is currently in the initial phases of its investigation, officials announced during a news conference Sunday, the Washington Post reported. The board's primary objective is to conduct a comprehensive examination of the incident. The board will alter release a public report that will encompass safety recommendations pertaining to submersibles.

The inquiry into the implosion of the submersible during its descent to the Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic will be led by Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer. His role is to delve into the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the factors that contributed to the implosion.

"The MBI, however, is also responsible for accountability aspects of the incident, and it can make recommendations to the proper authorities to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as necessary. However, any subsequent enforcement activities wouldn't be pursued under a separate investigation," Neubauer said.

As part of the investigation, the MBI has commenced salvage operations and interviews. This includes interviews with the crew members of the Polar Prince, a Canadian-flagged vessel from which the Titan submersible was launched. The Polar Prince is owned by Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services.

John Risley, a member of Maritime Horizon's board of directors, said Friday that he anticipates valuable lessons to be derived from the incident.

"Once people have got an opportunity to get their feet back on the ground and deal with the emotions that are probably running very high at the moment, we'll have a think about this and determine exactly what it is that we've learned," Risely told The Post. "The Coast Guard will do that. Everybody involved will do that."

The passengers who lost their lives on board the submersible include British adventurer Hamish Harding, father-son duo Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Canadian authorities confirmed on Saturday that they were examining the circumstances surrounding the implosion incident. Superintendent Kent Osmond, representing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), announced it has formed a dedicated team of investigators to determine whether there are grounds for a potential criminal investigation.

"Today, the RCMP initiated an examination of the circumstances that led to the deaths of the five individuals on board the submersible," Osmond told reporters.

"A team of investigators has been established with the sole purpose of answering the question of whether or not a full investigation by the RCMP is warranted... Such an investigation will proceed only if our examination of the circumstances indicate criminal, federal or provincial laws may possibly have been broken," Osmond added. "Once a determination has been made as to whether or not a full investigation will be launched, we will provide an update at that time."