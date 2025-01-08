Elizabeth May, the leader of the Green Party of Canada, taunted President-elect Donald Trump's continued assertions that the country will become the U.S.' 51st state by proposing a similar offer to neighboring states.

"You think we want to be the 51st state? Nah, but maybe California would like to be the 11th province," May said during a press conference on Friday, according to CHEK News.

She went on to extend the invitation to Oregon and Washington, highlighting that the states and nation have geography in common before taking a jab at the U.S.' healthcare system.

"This is what we've got for you: Free healthcare, universal, free healthcare. No more 1-year-olds who suddenly fall off the Medicaid list and their parents are on the news because they're trying to do a GoFundMe, because they're trying to get their daughter to a doctor," the veteran Canadian politician added.

May further eviscerated Canada's southern neighbor by reiterating that Canada has safer streets, stricter gun laws, and universal access to abortion under its healthcare system.

Although Trump did not directly respond to May's comments, on Friday, he shared a link to a New York Post article in which "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary claimed half of Canadians favor the president-elect's proposal to join the States on Trump Social.

On Tuesday, Trump then shared two graphics on Trump Social showing a map of the United States, which included Canada.

Originally published by Latin Times