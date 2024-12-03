A 20-year-old American woman who allegedly stabbed a man who groped her at a train station in Germany is reportedly being charged with killing him.

The woman, born in Germany and an American citizen, claims she acted in self-defense.

The incident occurred at the Kaiserslautern train station in June when a 64-year-old man allegedly groped the woman's buttocks, prompting a verbal confrontation, Stars & Stripes reported.

According to prosecutors, the woman pursued the man with a folding knife as he backed away.

The man reportedly grabbed her arm, and she freed herself before stabbing him once in the chest, striking his heart.

Prosecutors stated that while the woman did not aim to kill, her actions demonstrated intent to cause harm, meeting the criteria for the charge.

Video footage showed the altercation beginning on an escalator and continuing on the platform.

Witnesses called emergency services, but the man later died at a hospital. The woman turned herself in shortly after the incident and has remained in custody as a flight risk.

German law allows charges of bodily harm resulting in death to be tried without proof of intent to kill. If convicted, she faces several years in prison.

The court has yet to decide if the case will go to trial.