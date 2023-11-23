In the world of business, few transformations are as inspiring as the successful turnaround of a company. Tom D'Agostino Jr., visionary leader and CEO of SmartSource LLC, has demonstrated the art of revitalizing traditional transactional print companies, steering them toward growth, technological innovation and international sourcing capabilities. His remarkable journey from a highly competitive and established New York City-based print industry to the helm of a leading a global print management company is not just a story of success; it's a testament to the power of passion, perseverance and adaptability.

A Shifting Landscape: The Changing Print Industry

D'Agostino's journey began against the backdrop of a rapidly changing and evolving print industry. With the ongoing shift to digital marketing channels, the print industry was shrinking each year. In simplest terms, a shrinking industry often signifies an opportunity for aggregation, spend leverage and ultimately savings for clients. An empty print press, he realized, sells for considerably less than a full one. It was this insight that became the cornerstone of his approach.

Specialization in Print Buying: A Unique Advantage

As the CEO of SmartSource LLC, D'Agostino recognized the potential within the evolving print industry. He understood that specialization in print buying could be a game-changer and that aggregating multiple clients' similar product sourcing would be a force multiplier for all of his clients. SmartSource LLC positioned itself as an outsourcing company specializing in print buying, granting it access to open capacity and combined purchasing power. This specialization was just one facet of Smart Source's expertise.

Leveraging Open Capacity and Geographic Freedom

D'Agostino's innovative approach was bolstered by the fact that SmartSource LLC was not encumbered by large brick-and-mortar overhead or limited by geographic location or specialized manufacturing capabilities. It had thousands of suppliers in its network and access to open capacity. This unique positioning allowed it to offer the highest quality at the best price consistently.

Outsourcing the Entire Buying Process

To enhance efficiency and provide comprehensive services, SmartSource LLC's customers outsourced the entire print buying process to it. This included vendor payment, invoice reconciliation, supplier rating, quality and brand control and compliance management. It was a streamlined and efficient approach that allowed businesses to focus on their core functions while leaving the complexities of print buying and supplier risk mitigation to the Smart Source experts.

A Technological Edge

In addition to its expertise, SmartSource LLC created valuable sourcing technology. This technology allowed it to advance branded communications, whether through critical communications or promotional materials. Its sourcing technology was uniquely different from that of its competitors, enabling it to thrive even as it outsourced a shrinking spend category while providing its clients with new transparency to costs and spend visibility.

Challenging Misconceptions About Marketing Spend

One common misconception that D'Agostino addressed was the way CEOs and CFOs perceived their company's marketing spend. He emphasized that successful C-level executives were interested in overall value through efficiency, leading to savings and earnings. For most businesses, printing was a non-core function, and they weren't expected to be experts in that field. SmartSource LLC filled that role, bringing expertise, efficiency and cost savings to the table.

Immediate Access to Costs and Wholesale Pricing

SmartSource LLC's sourcing technology provided immediate access to costs from the best-qualified printers, with rankings to assist in decision-making. This technology offered wholesale pricing, combined with open book pricing and validated process management, giving its customers control while outsourcing a non-core function. Its technology also provided an efficient and methodical solution for maximizing its client's supplier diversity and sustainability corporate goals and objectives.

The BPO Model: Accelerated Growth

One of the areas where SmartSource LLC witnessed the most success for its clients was in its Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) model. When implemented, this model delivered immediate value to clients. SmartSource technology, coupled with on-site management, guaranteed true cost visibility across its highly fragmented marketing supply chain while unlocking significant savings to drive accelerated growth for its clients.

A Lifelong Passion for the Industry

When asked about his alternate path in life, D'Agostino mentioned that it was hard to imagine doing anything different. He grew up in the print and communications industries and was deeply passionate about the changes driven by everyday technology like smartphones and the internet. These changes excited him about the industry's future, where technology and outsourcing solutions could help manage and streamline the need for paper-based branded communications.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Innovation

In conclusion, D'Agostino's journey is not just one of business success; it's a legacy of innovation and adaptability. His ability to see opportunities in a changing landscape, specialize in critical areas, leverage technology and challenge misconceptions about marketing spend has not only transformed his own companies but also empowered countless others.

D'Agostino's story is a testament to the enduring power of innovation and the value of expertise in navigating a rapidly evolving business world. As he continues to lead SmartSource LLC into the future, his journey stands as an inspiring example of how adaptability and a commitment to excellence can drive success in any industry.