Founded by visionary Michael Ausilio, the company Ausilio Design has redefined the landscape of architectural design through its pioneering use of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) technology coupled with a commitment to transparency and accessibility. He is a seasoned expert in both engineering and construction, and brings a wealth of experience to the table. Born in the era when the technological shift was at its peak, he has witnessed firsthand the evolution of design processes and the emergence of CAD as a transformative tool.

Since its inception in 2018, Ausilio Design has made waves in the real estate development scene, having touched over $180 million in projects. From multimillion-dollar luxury estates to more modest yet equally impressive homes, Ausilio Design has demonstrated its versatility and prowess in catering to diverse client needs. Michael himself proudly recounts designing homes with price tags ranging from $17 million to more modest yet still remarkable properties valued at $2 million each.

What sets Ausilio Design apart is not just the caliber of its projects but also its commitment to transparency and affordability. In an industry often shrouded in ambiguity and hidden costs, this design company disrupts the status quo by offering clients upfront pricing and clear estimates from the outset. This transparency not only fosters trust but also empowers homeowners to make informed decisions about their projects.

Michael's inspiration for his business model stemmed from a realization of a glaring gap in the market. Many potential clients were deterred by the misconception that quality architectural design came with an exorbitant price tag.

Leveraging the power of CAD technology, he was able to streamline the design process, significantly reducing time and costs without compromising on quality. "At Ausilio Design, we understand that technology is not just a tool; it's a catalyst for innovation and efficiency. Our approach is rooted in the seamless integration of cutting-edge software like BIM with the expertise and ingenuity of our team," as Mr. Ausilio aptly puts it. "It's a combination of software and skills, knowledge, and expertise. BIM empowers us to harness vast amounts of data, providing invaluable insights and 3-dimensional feedback throughout the design process. This allows us to anticipate challenges, optimize solutions, and ultimately deliver superior results for our clients. By leveraging technology in this way, we're not just designing homes; we're shaping the future of architecture." By embracing these tools, the company maximizes efficiency and accuracy, allowing clients to visualize and refine their projects with unprecedented clarity.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this design company's approach is its adaptability, especially in the face of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. While other designers hesitated to embrace remote collaboration, Michael seized the opportunity to innovate. By conducting design sessions virtually, with clients participating in real-time from the comfort of their homes, he not only adapted to the new normal but also enhanced the client experience.

Michael's background in engineering, particularly in aerospace manufacturing, informs his approach to design. Drawing on his experience in a highly competitive and precise industry, he brings a level of rigor and attention to detail that sets his designs apart. His proficiency in navigating complex regulations and codes ensures that Ausilio Design delivers not just aesthetically pleasing designs but also structurally sound and compliant ones. Micheal boasts an impressive result of 50 building permits being approved since 2018, despite the constant development of new regulations within the various jurisdictions.

Looking ahead, Ausilio Design aims to further expand its reach and offerings. By positioning itself as a one-stop shop for CAD and design services, the company seeks to cater to a diverse clientele, including architects, engineers, and homeowners alike.