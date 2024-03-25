Alcohol has and will always be a huge part of American culture, as shown by the disastrous failure of the Prohibition Era. However, drinking alcohol is becoming less common in younger generations of Americans, the Millennials and Gen Z. Research by Gallup shows that 62% of under-35 adults say they drink, down from 72% two decades ago. Young adults are also drinking less frequently and are less likely to engage in harmful binge drinking.

Amid this tide of moderation, one trend that is emerging among alcohol drinkers is to "drink less but better", where they prioritize the taste and experience of the beverage over drinking as much as possible and getting inebriated. This means they are less likely to purchase large quantities of cheap alcoholic beverages, rather preferring to consume and appreciate higher-quality drinks that may be more expensive, but provide a superior drinking experience.

According to Monica Epstein, co-owner of Ysidro, a sake-based, ready-to-drink spritz from Montecito, California, the trend known as 'premiumization' in the alcoholic beverages market, has been going on for the past decade or so across beer, wine and spirits. This premiumization has been even more pronounced in the ready-to-drink (RTD) market. "This market skyrocketed during COVID as consumers sought new drinks that addressed their need for higher quality, understandable and traceable ingredients." adds Monica.

Monica believes one of the various factors fueling the premiumization trend is that more people are becoming health-conscious, especially right after a pandemic that plunged the global health system into chaos. Some of the most common advice from health experts is to reduce alcohol intake due to the associated negative health impacts.

Furthermore, globalization has made people more curious and accepting of other cultures, and that extends to food and drink. This has contributed to the growing popularity of Asian-origin alcoholic beverages such as sake, soju, and shoju in the US, with more non-Asian drinkers exploring these drinks in search of new flavor profiles.

The continuing premiumization of alcoholic drinks has created a gap in the market that Ysidro is catering to. A sake-based beverage with 6.9% alcohol by volume, Ysidro brings a refreshing experience for drinkers that are looking for something new. It uses high-quality Junmai Ginjo sake from one of the oldest and most established sake brewers in the US. Ysidro worked with the brewer to develop a proprietary blend with just the right umami character to complement the flavorings.

Virtually everything about Ysidro is related to Montecito, one of the most effortlessly chic places in California. Its smooth and refreshing flavor of organic grapefruit and sea salt embodies Montecito's history of citrus growing and its location on the Pacific coast. The name is taken from the San Ysidro Road that cuts through Montecito. The road, in turn, is named after the patron saint of farming and agriculture, whose image is imprinted on the packaging. The cans' soft pink color is inspired by the 'pink moment', when the setting sun turns the mountains of the Californian coast pink, resulting in a breathtaking sight.

"Ysidro is a new ready-to-drink spritz, bringing a unique and refined experience to everyone who drinks it," Alex Dessouky, co-founder of Ysidro, adds."Before arriving at this formula, we explored many different bases and ingredients, but nothing satisfied us like the blend of premium sake, organic grapefruit, and sea salt we use in making Ysidro. The premiumization trend has resulted in consumers' tastes becoming more elevated and refined. They are looking not just for drinks, but experiences and conversation-starters. We believe that Ysidro is the perfect fit for this, making it a worthwhile addition to anyone's fridge or pantry."

Ysidro is available in limited quantities online, and in select retailers in California.