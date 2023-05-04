KEY POINTS PR expert said Donald Trump to be "hit hard" by British royals' apparent snub

Not being invited to King Charles' coronation could be embarrassing for Trump

Trump lashed out at Joe Biden for skipping the British coronation

Former U.S. President Donald Trump might harbor ill will toward the British royals after he didn't receive an invitation to attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

Jordan James, the chief executive officer of Unlocked PR, told the U.K. newspaper Express he expects Trump to be "hit hard" by the British royal family's apparent snub.

"With Trump valuing his 'connection' to the royals, he is no doubt feeling snubbed and angry by not being invited to the coronation," James said.

"It would only serve to embarrass the ex-President even more and highlight just how out of the loop he is even after his four years in office," the celebrity PR guru added.

But Trump's successor, President Joe Biden, has announced he would not attend King Charles' coronation. Instead, the White House said First Lady Jill Biden and a U.S. delegation would attend the historic British event on behalf of the president.

Biden has already called Charles last month to congratulate him on his upcoming coronation on Saturday, telling the 74-year-old British monarch he wanted to meet with him.

Trump criticized Biden's decision to skip the British coronation.

"Certainly, he should be here as our representative of our country," the former president said on "GB News," The Hill reported.

"I was very surprised, I think it's very disrespectful for him not to be here," Trump added.

Trump also suggested that Biden's absence at Charles' coronation could be due to his old age.

The 76-year-old real estate businessman has touted his relationship with the British monarchy over the years.

Town and Country Magazine reported that following the announcement of Princess Diana's separation from then-Prince Charles in 1992, Trump reportedly started courting the Princess of Wales.

"He gives me the creeps," Princess Diana said after Trump allegedly sent flowers to her.

In December 1994, Trump spread a rumor that Prince Charles and Princess Diana joined as charter members of his newly-built Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The real estate mogul said the former British royal couple sent $50,000 in checks, according to the Boston Globe.

But a British royal family spokesperson denied Trump's story, calling it "complete nonsense."

During his tenure at the White House, Trump met the late Queen Elizabeth II twice, in 2018 and 2019.

In his first interaction with the Queen, Trump met her at Windsor Castle for a cup of tea.

In 2019, Queen Elizabeth hosted a state banquet for Trump at the Buckingham Palace.