Donald Trump slammed Meghan Markle for being "very disrespectful" to the late Queen Elizabeth II before she and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

In an interview with "GB News'" Nigel Farage, released Wednesday, the 76-year-old former president was asked about what he thought of the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex's absence during King Charles III's coronation.

To which Trump responded, "I think she [Markle] has been very disrespectful to the Queen, frankly, even during that time. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen?"

"[She] was incredible for years. For decades and decades, she never made a mistake. Think of it, with all of the people you watch [them], and you see they make lots of mistakes — if they're famous people or not famous people — But I don't know, I can never think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial," he added.

The politician, however, did not detail why he thought Markle disrespected the late Queen.

Trump also revealed that he was "surprised" that Prince Harry got invited to the coronation following the latter's controversial revelations about the royal family, which he spoke about in his best-selling memoir, "Spare." The allegations include his alleged physical altercation with his older brother, Prince William, and his relationship with his stepmother, whom he claimed "sacrificed" him on her "personal PR altar."

"I was surprised that Harry was invited to be honest," Trump told Farage during his two-day trip to Scotland. "I think that it was very nice that they invited him, but I was a little surprised [because] he said some terrible things... when you see what he said... and the book ['Spare'] was just horrible."

Despite his dig at the Sussexes, he believed that the coronation would be a "great day" for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla and that they would do a "great job" as Great Britain's representatives, who love their home country.

Trump's claims came just days before Prince Harry attends the highly anticipated crowning ceremony on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, while his wife, Markle, will remain at their Montecito mansion in California alongside their children, 3-year-old Prince Archie and 1-year-old Princess Lilibet.

The business mogul had always been vocal about his dislike toward the Sussexes, especially Markle, whom he claimed was just bossing Prince Harry around "by the nose."

During an appearance on TalkTV's "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in April last year, Trump said that he believed Prince Harry and Markle's marriage wouldn't last and would blow up when Prince Harry "decides he's had enough of being bossed around," and when Markle "decides that she likes some other guy better."

"I'm not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn't from the beginning. Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he's an embarrassment," he said, according to the Independent.

In December 2021, Trump first accused Markle of being "disrespectful" toward the royal family. He also claimed that Prince Harry was being "used horribly" a month after the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As for the couple's decision to leave the royal family, he said that it was a "sad" moment for the longest-ruling monarch, whom he described as a "great woman" and had a "flawless time" during her 70-year reign.