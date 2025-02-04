President Donald Trump's first visit from a foreign leader in his second term proved to be a monumental one, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting at the White House to discuss the next phase of the ceasefire that was co-brokered by the U.S.

The two appeared at a joint press conference in the Oval Office, stressing their solidarity and commitment to resolving the Palestinian crisis. Trump said the key is to find an "alternative" for refugees of Gaza, which he called a "demolition zone" that "has been unlucky" for its citizens.

"They've lived like hell," Trump said of the 1.9 million refugees. "Gaza's not the place to be living. The only reason they want to go back, and I believe this strongly, is they have no alternative. What's the alternative? Go where? If they had an alternative, they would rather not go back to Gaza."

When pushed on a specific "alternative" for displaced Palestinians, Trump mentioned building "big, beautiful places with sunshine ... where they won't get killed" but gave few details. He said neighboring countries would be willing to take in refugees, despite previous denials.

"I think Jordan and Egypt, they say they won't accept (refugees) but I say they will," Trump said. "I think other countries would be willing too."

Netanyahu remained diplomatic when pressed for specifics, including dodging a question about whether Trump or former President Joe Biden deserved the credit for the ceasefire deal. When asked about Trump's role in the ongoing agreement, Netanyahu said "He brings fresh thinking."

The two discussed a range of issues, including the return of the remaining hostages in Gaza; countering the growing threat from Iran; and improving diplomatic relationships with Arab nations. Hamas says it won't return more hostages without a full withdrawal of Israeli forces.