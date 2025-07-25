Just one week after vowing to never let the US dollar slide under his leadership—claiming it could only happen with a "dummy" president—President Donald Trump is touting the upside to the dollar weakening on his watch.

July 25: A weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money. It doesn't sound good, but you make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar than you... pic.twitter.com/KzM6A6UeWK — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 25, 2025

On July 18, Trump blasted his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, while committing to keeping the dollar strong:

"No, we're not gonna let the dollar slide. If you have a smart president, you're never gonna let the dollar slide. If you have a dummy, that could happen," Trump warned. "Like the last one, if you ever asked him about the dollar sliding he would have no idea."

But with the US dollar continuing to droop, Trump changed his tone:

"Well, you know, I'm a person who likes a strong dollar. But a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money," Trump said Friday. "When we have a strong dollar, one thing happens: it sounds good. But you don't do any tourism, you can't sell tractors, you can't sell trucks, you can't sell anything."

"You make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar than you do with a strong dollar," Trump insisted.

The dollar saw its worst first six months of the year since 1973, falling over 10% on the dollar index, which measures the dollar's strength against six other currencies.

Originally published on Latin Times