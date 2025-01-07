As President-elect Donald Trump claims that the people of Greenland are "MAGA", Denmark's latest historical change has hinted at the opposite.

In a post published on Truth Social on Monday, Trump reiterated his hope of Greenland becoming part of the U.S. while mentioning that his son, Donald Trump Jr., would be visiting the island nation.

"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are "MAGA," Trump wrote. "My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"

Days before Trump's Truth Social post and his son's visit, The King of Denmark announced the changing of the coat of arms, which shows an intent to keep control of the Faroe Islands, a Danish territory and former colony, within the kingdom of Denmark.

The change is seen as a rebuke to Trump, who previously floated purchasing Greenland in December, to which officials responded that the island nation was not for sale, according to The Guardian. During Trump's first administration in 2019, he suggested swapping Puerto Rico with Greenland in a bid for control over the Arctic.

In the new version by King Frederik, seen on the right in the image below, the crowns are replaced with a large polar bear and ram to represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

The king said the three crowns on the coat of arms were removed because they were "no longer relevant" after a committee made the recommendation in 2024.

Trump's comments and King Frederik's action come at a time of increased tension over Greenland and its relationship with Denmark, which continues to control its foreign and security policy, reported the Guardian UK.

In response to Trump's wish, Greenland's prime minister, Múte Egede, called for Greenland's independence in a New Year's speech.

Despite the change to the royal coats of arms, King Frederik asserted the country's unification with its neighboring countries.

"We are all united and each of us committed for the kingdom of Denmark," King Frederik said. "From the Danish minority in South Schleswig – which is even situated outside the kingdom – and all the way to Greenland. We belong together."

Sebastian Olden-Jørgensen, a historian based in Copenhagen, said the change to the royal coats of arms reflects current geopolitics, specifically the people of Greenland's calls for independence.

"When the Greenlanders, and in a sense also the Faroese, toy with the idea of achieving full independence, the royal house shows they support the state's policy, which is to preserve the unity of the realm," Olden-Jørgensen said in an interview with Berlingske.

Don, Jr. is scheduled to go to Greenland to shoot content for a podcast and has no plans to meet local officials, reported the Guardian UK.