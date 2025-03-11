President Donald Trump reacted to the Ontario Premier's decision to impose 25% tariffs on electricity exports to the United States, doubling down on the confrontation and saying the country doesn't need its "energy" or "lumber."

In a publication on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump reacted to Doug Ford's announcement: "Despite the fact that Canada is charging the USA from 250% to 390% Tariffs on many of our farm products, Ontario just announced a 25% surcharge on "electricity," of all things, and your not even allowed to do that."

"Because our Tariffs are reciprocal, we'll just get it all back on April 2. Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer. We don't need your Cars, we don't need your Lumber, we don't your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" the president added.

Ford said that, starting Monday, the Canadian province is imposing a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the United States, a measure set to impact 1.5 million people in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan. Ford stated that he is prepared to escalate further if necessary.

"I will not hesitate to increase this charge," said Ford during a press conference reported by The Associated Press. "If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely." He also acknowledged that he feels "terrible for the American people who didn't start this trade war" but placed sole responsibility on President Trump

Trump initiated new tariffs last week, targeting key trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China. While Trump later announced a one-month reprieve for some Canadian and Mexican imports, following negative reactions from financial markets, Ford dismissed the pause as insufficient and vowed to maintain Ontario's tariffs. "It needs to end. Until these tariffs are off the table, until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario will not relent," he said.

The move comes as part of Canada's broader retaliation, which includes federal tariffs on American products such as orange juice, peanut butter, coffee, and certain appliances.

Ford has also urged Alberta to consider an export tax on oil, noting that the province supplies 4.3 million barrels of oil per day to the U.S. "You want to talk about a Trump card. That will instantly change the game," he said, predicting that a spike in American fuel prices would lead to public backlash. Canada currently provides nearly 60% of U.S. crude oil imports and 85% of its electricity imports.

Originally published on Latin Times