Donald Trump confirmed that his inauguration as US president on Monday will move indoors due to expected freezing weather, undercutting the Republican's hopes for a grandiose spectacle to kick off his second term.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country," Trump wrote on his Truth Social feed on Friday. "Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda."

The dramatic change of plan means Trump will not stand on the Capitol steps overlooking the National Mall, which traditionally hosts a large crowd to welcome new presidents.

Preparations have already been made in Washington for a huge influx of visitors, but many will now have to watch on television.

The last time a president took the oath of office indoors was Ronald Reagan in 1985, who also moved the ceremony into the Capitol's ornate Rotunda due to dangerously cold weather.

Washington is forecast to be well below freezing on Monday, with the wind adding to the cold.

In his post, Trump said that "various Dignitaries and Guests" will attend the events inside the Capitol, including prayers, the inaugural address, and the singing of the anthem.

However, the Republican, who has built a political brand around his staging of large rallies, said supporters could watch the event on a live feed in Washington's Capital One sports arena -- and that he would go there after.

Trump -- who at 78 will be the oldest person ever to assume the presidency -- said the ceremonies in the Rotunda "will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In."

After his first inauguration in 2017, Trump was notably infuriated by reports that his crowd on the Mall was distinctly smaller than the number turning out for Barack Obama in 2009.

The switch this time means he will miss out on much of the time-honored pageantry. This includes delivering the inaugural address to a sea of people stretching towards the soaring Washington Memorial.

However, as a former reality TV performer, Trump will likely embrace the potential for television-friendly theatrics, both in the elegant Rotunda and afterward in the arena.

Capital One Arena, where the Washington Wizards basketball team and Washington Capitals ice hockey team play, has a seating capacity of around 20,000.

Before the decision to scrap the outdoors event, more than 220,000 tickets were distributed to the public via lawmakers' offices.

People braving the cold will still be able to catch a glimpse of the newly sworn-in president as he travels down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.

The White House, Capitol, and parts of the Pennsylvania Avenue parade route are already ringed by the eight-foot (2.4-meter) metal barriers. And around 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel are converging on Washington, according to US Secret Service special agent Matt McCool.