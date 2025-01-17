President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed important issues like trade, fentanyl, and TikTok during a phone call Friday.

Trump described the conversation as "very good" on Truth Social, which suggests shifts in the strained relationship between Washington and Beijing.

"We discussed balancing trade, fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects," Trump shared, "President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the world more peaceful and safe!"

This marks their first conversation since Trump left office, amid tensions over trade disputes and cybersecurity concerns, as reported by CNN.

The call comes as Xi Jinping decided to skip Trump's Monday inauguration, instead sending Vice President Han Zheng on his behalf.

The timing of this call is striking given Tiktok faces a Sunday ban in the United States if it does not sell to a non-Chinese company. Yet, TikTok CEO Shou Chew is expected to take a seat of honor at Trump's inauguration.

China's Foreign Ministry, on Xi Jinping's behalf, expressed hopes for a "good start of the China-U.S. relationship" in Trump's renewed presidency.