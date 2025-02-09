President Donald Trump revealed Russian President Vladimir Putin "wants to see people stop dying" during a phone call.

"He wants to see people stop dying," Trump told the New York Post in an exclusive interview aboard the Air Force One on Friday. "All those dead people. Young, young, beautiful people. They're like your kids, two million of them—and for no reason."

Trump added that the war, which re-escalated in February 2022, "never would have happened" if he was president at the time because he "always had a good relationship with Putin" unlike former President Joe Biden.

"Biden was an embarrassment to our nation. A complete embarrassment," the POTUS added before reiterating he wants to see the war end.

"I hope it's fast. Every day people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing," he stated.

Since 2022, more than 1 million people have died or been injured as a result of the ongoing war, according to the Wall Street Journal.

