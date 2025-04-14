President Donald Trump reacted to the Russian attack that killed over 30 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, saying he was told it was a "mistake."

"I think it was terrible and I was told they made a mistake. I think the whole war was a mistake. They made a mistake. Look, you got to ask them. This is Biden's war, this is not my war," Trump told press aboard Air Force One.

Trump downplays Russia's latest deadly attack on Ukrainian civilians: "I was told they made a mistake ... this is Biden's war. This is not my war." pic.twitter.com/qX9eWjxe4f — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025

The statement came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Trump to visit the country to better understand the devastation caused by Moscow's invasion.

"Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead," Zelensky said in an interview on CBS "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday. "You will understand with whom you have a deal," Zelensky added.

The attack on Sumy, carried out with two ballistic missiles, left 34 people dead and 117 wounded, becoming the deadliest strike on the country so far in 2025. "Only scoundrels can act like this, taking the lives of ordinary people," Zelensky said following the attack, adding that it took place on Palm Sunday when some people were going to Church.

In another passage of the "60 Minutes" interview, Zelensky took on U.S. Vice President JD Vance, saying that he is "somehow justifying Putin's actions." "I tried to explain, 'You can't look for something in the middle. There is an aggressor and there is a victim. The Russians are the aggressor, and we are the victim,'" he said. Vance at the time accused Ukraine of hosting foreign leaders on "propaganda tours" to win support.

Zelensky repeated his denial of that allegation, and told CBS that if Trump chose to visit Ukraine, "we will not prepare anything. It will not be theater." "You can go exactly where you want, in any city which (has) been under attacks."

Originally published on Latin Times