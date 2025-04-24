President Donald Trump said on Thursday that one of Russia's concessions to end the war in Ukraine is not "taking the whole country."

"That's a pretty big concession," Trump said while addressing press at the Oval Office during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway.

Trump says that Russia’s concession to Ukraine is not taking over the entire country pic.twitter.com/n6NbQArmP6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2025

Trump has repeatedly warned Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky that they will lose more territory if he doesn't agree to the peace terms outlined by his administration.

Bloomberg detailed last week that Washington D.C.'s proposal would have Kyiv give up all territory occupied by Moscow at the moment, including Crimea, and quash its expectations to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously ruled out making such concessions in the past. Russia will also see the lifting of all sanctions imposed since 2014 and enhanced economic cooperation with the U.S., especially in the energy and industrial sectors.

Trump was asked about whether Ukraine should give up territory, including Crimea, during the meeting. "t depends what territory, they've lost a lot of territory. We're doing the best we can. When you say Crimea, that was handed under Barack Hussein Obama, it had nothing to do with me. They made a decision. There wasn't a bullet fired. There was no, fighting anything. They just handed it over. Now they say can you get it back. I think that's going to be a very difficult thing to do," he replied.

Trump also slammed Zelensky over Crimea on Wednesday, saying his reluctance to give up the territory could lead him to lose "the whole country" in a matter of years.

Trump said in his social media platform, Truth Social, that Zelensky is "boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal" saying "'there's nothing to talk about here.'" "Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" he added.

Trump went on to say that "it's inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that makes it so difficult to settle this War." "He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country."

"I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President!" Trump concluded. On Thursday he also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia conducted a large attack on Kyiv, killing at least eight people and injuring over 70, in what was the deadliest offensive since last July.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!" Trump wrote.

Originally published on Latin Times