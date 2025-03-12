US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his top negotiator was headed to Russia "right now" for talks on a possible ceasefire with Ukraine, after Kyiv agreed to a 30-day truce.

Trump did not give further details, but the White House later said that his special envoy Steve Witkoff was going to Moscow later this week.

"People are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Ireland's prime minister.

"And if we do, I think that would be 80 percent of the way to getting this horrible bloodbath finished."

Ukraine gave the nod on Tuesday to a US-backed plan for a 30-day ceasefire at talks in Saudi Arabia -- although President Volodymyr Zelensky says he still does not trust Russia.

The Kremlin said earlier Wednesday that it was still waiting for Washington to inform it about the details of the proposal.

Trump would not say when he would next speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but added that "I hope he's going to have a ceasefire."

"It's up to Russia now," said Trump.

"I've gotten some positive messages, but a positive message means nothing. This is a very serious situation, it could start World War Three."

Trump meanwhile said he could slap Moscow with "devastating" sanctions if it did not sign up to a ceasefire, but added that "I hope that's not going to be necessary."

"I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that because I want to get peace," Trump added.

Trump's reluctance to pressure Russia stands in stark contrast to his recent approach toward Ukraine.

The US president abruptly halted military aid to Kyiv on February 28 after an explosive argument with Zelensky in the Oval Office in front of television cameras.

Washington resumed assistance on Tuesday after Kyiv agreed to the ceasefire plan in Jeddah, along with a deal giving the US preferential access to Ukraine's natural resources.

The crucial next step is for Washington to secure Russia's agreement.

Vice President JD Vance added that there were "conversations that are happening on the phone and in person" between US and Russian officials in the next two days.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said envoy Witkoff -- a former property developer who has played a key role in talks to end both the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts -- was "travelling to Moscow later this week."

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had also spoken to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, she said.

"We urge the Russians to sign on to this plan," Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

"We are at the 10th yard line and the president expects the Russians to help us run this into the end zone," she added, referring to the final stages of scoring in American football.