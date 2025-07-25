US President Donald Trump travels to Scotland on Friday for a mix of diplomacy, business and leisure, as he stays at family-owned golf resorts.

The president is expected to split his time between two seaside golf courses bearing his name, Turnberry and Aberdeen.

Trump is due to arrive in Scotland Friday at 8:20 pm local time (1920 GMT) and has no public events scheduled for Saturday or Sunday, the White House said.

An avid golfer, Trump is expected to tear himself away from the greens to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at some point, but details of that meeting have not been released.

Starmer is not reputed to be as passionate about golf as the 79-year-old Republican, and may have other concerns to tee off on.

The US and the UK announced a trade agreement in May, but London is worried about Trump's stated intention to "refine" the deal.

The British leader, who has dodged the exorbitant tariffs other countries have been saddled with, will aim to stay in the good graces of the unpredictable American leader.

Trump is also expected to return to the UK in September for a state visit -- his second -- at the invitation of King Charles III, which promises to be lavish.

The trip to Scotland puts physical distance between Trump and the latest twists in the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier accused of sex trafficking who died in prison in 2019 before facing trial.

In his heyday, Epstein was friends with Trump and others in the New York jet-set, but the president is now facing backlash from his own MAGA supporters who demand access to the Epstein case files.

Many support a conspiracy theory under which "deep state" elites protected rich and famous people who took part in an Epstein sex ring. But Trump is urging his supporters to move on and drop the case.

The Wall Street Journal, which published an article detailing longstanding links between Trump and the sex offender, is being punished by the White House.

Its reporting staff plans to travel to Scotland on its own and join the White House press pool. But it has now been denied a seat on Air Force One for the flight back home.

During a previous visit in 2023, Trump said he felt at home in Scotland, where his mother Mary Anne MacLeod grew up before emigrating to the United States at age 18.

The affection is not necessarily mutual in Scotland, where protests are planned Saturday in Edinburgh and Aberdeen to oppose his visit. A significant police presence will be deployed.

Residents, environmentalists and elected officials have also voiced discontent over the Trump family's construction of a golf course in Balmedie, a village in Aberdeenshire.

While Trump's family has undertaken many development projects worldwide, the president no longer legally controls the family holdings.

But opponents and watchdog groups have accused him of many conflicts of interest and using his position as US president to promote private family investments, especially abroad.

The American NGO Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said in May that 21 development projects were already underway abroad during Trump's second term.

The group also noted that the Trump Organization revised its own ethical charter in January to remove any prohibition from launching new international ventures with private actors, departing from the moratorium it had imposed during Trump's first term.