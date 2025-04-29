Elon Musk and a group of fellow billionaires poured millions into backing Donald Trump's return to power, but just 100 days into his second term, their costly investments are already backfiring.

The world's three richest men, Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, were all in attendance at Trump's inauguration in January. Additionally, Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, all donated $1 million to his inauguration fund through their companies, most likely to curry favor ahead of the president's second term.

None of the president's biggest supporters, especially his biggest one, have seen the return on investment they were surely expecting three months ago. Since Trump took office, Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Page and Brin have lost a combined $161.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Musk, who spent the most at nearly $300 million to get Trump elected, has also lost the most, an astounding $45.3 billion, most of which is due by the sharp decline in Tesla's stock prices. Americans and protesters around the world have engaged in a "Tesla Takedown" campaign to take a stand against the world's richest man gutting the federal workforce and slashing critical government spending.

The world's second richest man, Bezos, has lost nearly $35 billion and Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle who has been supporting Trump since 2020, has watched his net worth decline by $28.2 billion.

Page and Brin round out the top five billionaires who have lost the most during Trump's second term at $27.4 and $25.6 billion, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 biggest losers are Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the world's largest semiconductor company, who lost $24.9 billion; Zuckerberg, who lost $21.5 billion; Michael Dell's wealth built on the Dell Technologies empire has fallen nearly $17 billion; Stephen A. Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone, lost nearly $11 billion; and Steve Ballmer, co-founder of Microsoft, has lost $8.4 billion.

Not all billionaires are losing, however. Forbes reported Warren Buffet's net worth climbed by $19.6 billion while Peter Thiel has gained nearly $5 billion.

Originally published on Latin Times