Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead late Wednesday outside a Jewish museum in Washington by a gunman who shouted "free Palestine," authorities said, with US officials and Israeli diplomats expressing shock and outrage over the killings.

President Donald Trump quickly condemned the attack, saying "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!"

"Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA," he posted on social media.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "this was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice."

Gunfire broke out on the sidewalk outside the Capital Jewish Museum and Washington police confirmed the suspected shooter then walked into the museum after the shooting and had been detained.

"We believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect who is now in custody," Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

"Prior to the shooting the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire.

"After the shooting the suspect then entered the museum and was detained by event security."

She said that the handcuffed suspect identified where he had discarded the weapon and chanted "Free, free Palestine."

Police identified him as Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago.

"The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C... is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism," Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, said.

"Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line.

"We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives -- everywhere in the world."

Police Chief Smith said during a news conference that officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting near the museum at around 9:00 pm on Wednesday evening (0100 GMT Thursday).

When authorities arrived at the scene, a man and a woman were found unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, both were pronounced dead.

Emergency response vehicles remained at the scene into Thursday morning after police taped off the area.

"We're going to stand together as a community in the coming days and weeks to send the clear message that we will not tolerate anti-Semitism," Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.

"There is no active threat in our community. What I do know is that the horrific incident is going to frighten a lot of people in our city, and in our country. I want to be clear that we will not tolerate this violence or hate."