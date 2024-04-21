Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian teenagers in the occupied West Bank Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it "neutralised" two attackers who fired at soldiers.

The incident, after numerous deaths during an Israeli raid further north in the Palestinian territory, added to a two-year surge of violence in the West Bank that has accelerated since the war in Gaza began on October 7.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said the deaths of the two Palestinians were "caused by occupation (Israeli army) bullets".

It identified the two as Muhammad Majid Musa Jabareen, 19, and Musa Mahmud Musa Jabareen, 18.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the latest incident occurred at the entrance to the village of Beit Einun near the city of Hebron.

Quoting two Palestinian security sources, Wafa reported that the men succumbed to their wounds after they were fired on.

Following the incident troops stormed Beit Einun and raided several homes, the agency reported.

The military said two assailants attempted to stab and shoot troops near the village.

"One of the terrorists attempted to stab IDF (Israeli army) soldiers that were in the area, who responded with live fire and neutralised him," the military said in a statement.

"At the same time, the other terrorist opened fire at the soldiers," the army said, adding he too was "neutralised".

Israel has carried out near daily raids in the West Bank in what it says is a bid to thwart militant groups.

At least 14 people were killed this week in an Israeli raid on Nur Shams camp in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Israeli army said troops had killed 10 militants during the operation, which it said started on Thursday.

At least 483 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the territory since October 7, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.

According to the Shin Bet internal security agency, at least 19 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks over the same period.

The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, is home to about 490,000 Israeli settlers who live in communities considered illegal under international law.