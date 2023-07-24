KEY POINTS Parts of northeastern Luzon are under Signal No. 2, and classes are suspended in the NCR

Doksuri could either pass through Bashi Channel or hit Hengchun Peninsula

Hong Kong hasn't ruled out the possibility of Doksuri hitting Guangdong's east coast

Typhoon Doksuri has been building strength as it continues to traverse the Philippine Sea and could possibly hit Taiwan's Hengchun Peninsula later in the week. The Philippine government has since canceled school and work in the National Capital Region (NCR) due to the storm.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 – which translates to wind threats potentially affecting old structures and light materials – has been declared in multiple provinces across northeastern Luzon and the northeastern portion of northern Samar in Visayas due to Doksuri, locally called Egay, as per the latest report from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

"Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," the weather agency said.

The agency added that Doksuri may enhance the southwest monsoon and bring occasional monsoon rains over the western parts of central and southern Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

Doksuri is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Thursday "as it moves over the waters southwest of Taiwan." The tropical storm will then cross the Taiwan Strait and is expected to make landfall in Fujian, China sometime late Thursday or early Friday.

Among the areas under Signal No. 2 are Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Palanan, Quirino and Mallig in Isabela, San Jose and Lagonoy in Aurora, Bacacay and Malilipot in Albay and Santa Ana and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan.

Read more Extreme Heat Straining Health Systems: WHO Extreme Heat Straining Health Systems: WHO

On Saturday, Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. announced the suspension of classes and work in government offices across public schools at all levels in the NCR due to the expected impact of Doksuri and a scheduled transport strike in the Metro Manila area. Only government agencies involved in basic and health services, disaster and preparedness offices and vital services providers should continue with their usual operations, executive secretary Lucas Bersamin clarified.

Meanwhile, weather officials in Taiwan are still monitoring the movement of Doksuri and its potential impact on the island nation.

Chang Cheng-chuan, a forecaster with Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB), told CNA Sunday that if Doksuri moves slower northward, it could either pass through the Bashi Channel or hit Hengchun Peninsula, a township in Taiwan.

The possibility of Doksuri making landfall in southeastern Taiwan is high, and if the storm moves faster, it could even affect parts of northern and eastern Taiwan. Rainfall could be heavy Wednesday and Thursday in the Hengchun Peninsula and eastern parts of the island country.

Doksuri, which first started as a tropical storm Sunday morning, was upgraded to a typhoon Sunday night. Pagasa has warned that it may transition further into a super typhoon (STY) by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A super typhoon is described by the weather agency as a tropical cyclone with maximum wind speeds exceeding 185 kilometers per hour (around 114 miles per hour). It is equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane which, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), brings "devastating damage," as it could result in major damage even to well-built framed homes and leave affected areas with no water and power "for several days to weeks."

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Observatory said Saturday that it could not rule out the possibility of Doksuri moving toward the eastern coast of Guangdong, as its exact path was still unclear.