In a shake-up of long-standing travel rules, European nationals heading to the UK will from Wednesday need a mandatory entry permit, which the British government says will strengthen border security.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) can be bought online in the next few days for GBP10 (12 euros), but the price is rising swiftly from April 9 to GBP16.

It is similar to the ESTA system in operation in the United States and will be mandatory for all European visitors to Britain from April 2, following its roll-out for US, Canadian and other visa-exempt nationals in January.

"By digitising the immigration system we are paving the way for a contactless UK border," Migration Minister Seema Malhotra said earlier this month when the website was opened for the first applications.

"Expanding ETA worldwide cements our commitment to enhance security through technology and innovation."

The permit allows visits of up to six months and is valid for two years. It is required for all travellers including minors and babies.

The application, which can be made on a smartphone app or through the government website, has been open to Europeans since the start of March.

From Wednesday, nationals of some 30 European countries -- including all those in the European Union except Ireland -- will need to carry the electronic permit to enter Britain, which left the EU in 2020.

The applicant will need to provide a photo of their passport and their face. The process takes around 10 minutes, according to the Home Office.

In most cases, an application decision is made within minutes. However, the government recommends allowing up to three working days for the application.

If successful, the ETA is digitally linked to the applicant's passport.

Flight passengers transiting airside without crossing the UK border are exempt from the scheme, after pressure from Heathrow which feared a loss of passenger footfall connecting through Europe's busiest airport.

Only Heathrow and Manchester airports have provisions for airside transit in the UK.

Almost 84 million passengers passed through Heathrow in 2024 -- a third from the neighbouring EU.

The scheme was first launched in 2023 for Qatar, before being extended to five regional Gulf neighbours.

In January, it was expanded to nationals of around another 50 countries and territories, including Argentina, South Korea and New Zealand.

Almost 1.1 million visitors were issued with ETAs before the end of 2024, according to the Home Office.

It is not applicable to UK residents or anyone who already has a UK immigration status.

ETA mirrors the ETIAS scheme for visa-exempt nationals travelling to 30 European countries, including France and Germany, which has been delayed until 2026.