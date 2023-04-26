KEY POINTS The Russian soldier death toll in the war in Ukraine is now at 187,770

Russia lost five tanks, 12 APVs and 14 artillery systems on the Ukrainian battlefield

Russia's S-300 air defense missile strikes killed one civilian and injured 10 in Kupyansk

Combat losses are piling up for the Russian forces as they suffered another blow in the war in Ukraine.

At least 690 Russian troops were liquidated by Ukrainian soldiers Tuesday, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The latest casualties pushed Russia's death toll to 187,770 since it began its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

Ukraine also claimed to have destroyed more Russian military equipment and vehicles Tuesday, including five tanks, 12 armored personnel vehicles (APVs), 14 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 24 operational tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

So far, Russia has lost 3,688 tanks, 7,151 APVs, 2,863 artillery systems, 291 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 2,437 UAVs due to Ukrainian attacks.

Amid its new battlefield losses, Russia launched another round of attacks on the beleaguered country, according to the latest situation update by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On Tuesday, Russia launched six airstrikes and more than 10 rocket attacks against various Ukrainian troop positions and civilian settlements.

Russia also carried out two missile strikes using the S-300 air defense system at the center of the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian air defense missile strikes destroyed the city's Museum of Local History as well as killed at least one civilian and wounded 10 others, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told the outlet that their rescue efforts continue at the site of the Russian attack as one person is believed to be trapped under the rubble.

In the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Russian forces shelled more than 30 civilian settlements this week, according to the Ukrainian military. Two Russian-guided aerial bombs damaged more than 10 civilian houses, a local church and other infrastructure in the Ukrainian settlement of Kizomys.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces condemned Russia for using children's educational institutions as military facilities in temporarily occupied territories.

Russia reportedly deployed up to 200 soldiers in one of the children's camps in the Urzuf settlement in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine also accused the Russian military of looting, alleging that some Russian soldiers search houses in Kardashynka in the Kherson region at night and steal household appliances and cars.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials sounded the alarm over reports of evacuation measures being implemented in some Russian-controlled towns in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol district military administration, said that according to residents living on the opposite side of the Dnipro River, currently occupied by Russia, evacuation buses have begun arriving.

"So far, only the top collaborators are being evacuated, while the rest [of the people] are waiting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Yevtushenko said in his Telegram account.