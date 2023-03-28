KEY POINTS Russia lost 610 personnel in Ukraine between Sunday and Monday

A total of 171,160 Russian casualties have been recorded in the war

Russia has also lost 3,595 tanks, among other pieces of equipment

About 610 Russian personnel were lost in Ukraine in a single day this week, pushing Russia's total number of casualties in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine beyond 171,000, data provided by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) showed.

A total of 171,160 Russian combat losses have been recorded since the war began in February last year, the AFU's General Staff claimed in its most recent casualty report released Monday.

The figure was 170,550 in the military staff's report from the previous day.

In addition to personnel, Russia has also lost 3,595 tanks, 6,953 armored fighting vehicles and 2,638 artillery systems, among other pieces of military equipment, according to the latest data from the Ukrainian military.

Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 27, 2023: pic.twitter.com/ERMmPYRQ7K — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 27, 2023

Russian forces occupying Ukrainian territory "continue to suffer heavy losses," the AFU said in a separate Monday post.

The corpses of about 100 Russian military personnel were supposedly delivered over the past day to the morgue of the central hospital in Troitske, a settlement located in Ukraine's largely-occupied Luhansk province.

Another 140 "severely wounded" Russian occupiers were also taken to the medical facility for treatment, according to the AFU.

Despite their reported losses, Russian forces have made "marginal gains" around Luhansk's Svatove district, where Troitske is located, the Institute for the Study of War, a United States-based think tank, claimed in a war assessment released Monday.

Russia has changed its tactics in Ukraine due to its lack of success on the battlefield, according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

"The Russians are in despair due to the lack of success at the front. Their tactics are becoming more and more terroristic. They are shelling regions, killing the civilian population, destroying infrastructure," Pavlyuk said, according to a report by Ukrainian state-owned news agency Ukrinform published earlier this month.

Under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the "extensive destruction and appropriation of property, not justified by military necessity" that was "carried out unlawfully and wantonly" is considered a war crime.

Meanwhile, killing, torturing or taking hostage of non-combatants in war violates the Geneva Conventions.

Russia has denied allegations that its forces targeted civilians throughout its invasion of Ukraine.

The United Nations Human Rights Office, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have all reported on Russia's indiscriminate attacks on civilians in the war.